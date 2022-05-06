Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,762 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.92% of Landstar System worth $131,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $22,136,000. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 236,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,270,000 after purchasing an additional 57,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Landstar System by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Landstar System by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Landstar System by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.05. 351,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,614. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

Landstar System Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.