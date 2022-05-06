Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

LTRN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 8,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,036. Lantern Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTRN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 103.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the third quarter worth $142,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

