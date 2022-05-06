Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.
LTRN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 8,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,036. Lantern Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTRN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Lantern Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.
