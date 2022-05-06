Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $21.78 Average PT from Analysts

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.78.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of SWIM stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $34.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Latham Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
