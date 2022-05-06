Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $21.78 Average PT from Analysts

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.53 million. Analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Latham Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

