Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.09

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 1193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWIM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -21.37.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Latham Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

