Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 1,030,709 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 4,924.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,709 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $45,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PATH stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of -10.68.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on UiPath from $72.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.35.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

