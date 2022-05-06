Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 1,535,948 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 4,654,387.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535,948 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $43,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTO opened at $26.68 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion and a PE ratio of 29.64.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

