Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,320,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,623 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of The India Fund worth $48,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,197,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 241,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The India Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The India Fund by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 51,453 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IFN opened at $17.97 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

