Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $40.77 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,677 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $40,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $188.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.60 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

