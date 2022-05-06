Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $47.25 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of US Foods worth $47,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in US Foods by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

NYSE USFD opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.