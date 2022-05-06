Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $57.06 Million Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,586,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,084 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Gates Industrial worth $57,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Gates Industrial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Gates Industrial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTES stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

