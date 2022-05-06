Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,865,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,752 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.91% of Exelixis worth $52,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

EXEL stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $103,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,516. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.