Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $65,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 537.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.18, for a total value of $1,135,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,460. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $186.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.58 and a 200 day moving average of $192.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

