Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 703,542 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,269,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,542 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Equinor ASA worth $59,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

EQNR opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 14.73%.

EQNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.52.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

