Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 74,370 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,370 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $41,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

