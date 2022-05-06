Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.53.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

LEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. Lear has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. Lear’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

