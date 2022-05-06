Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.263 per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $41.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

