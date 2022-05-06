Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.263 per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $41.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVHD. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000.

