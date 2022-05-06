Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos updated its FY22 guidance to $6.10-$6.50 EPS.

Leidos stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.21. 18,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Leidos alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.