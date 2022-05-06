Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

LMND stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $115.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. On average, analysts predict that Lemonade will post -5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

