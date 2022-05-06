LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Cut to $160.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 107.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.

NASDAQ:TREE traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $77.26. 2,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,792. The firm has a market cap of $986.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.75. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $228.81.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $1.48. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 4,176.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

