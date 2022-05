Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Shares of LNVGY stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.98. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $20.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.74 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 2.66%. Analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

