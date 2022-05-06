Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.54. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

