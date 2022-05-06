Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.00.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.54. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

