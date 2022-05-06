Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 272,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,631. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 44.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.