Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.88

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 86577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

