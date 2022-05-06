Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Posts Earnings Results

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Life Storage updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.54 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.04-6.14 EPS.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded down $5.41 on Friday, hitting $120.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $93.56 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average of $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Life Storage by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

