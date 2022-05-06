Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.04-6.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08. Life Storage also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 117.30%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Life Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Life Storage by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

