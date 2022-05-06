LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.28.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter.
About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightInTheBox (LITB)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.