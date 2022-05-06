LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.28.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

