LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPTH. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.