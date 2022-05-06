Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

LIND has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,878 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $295,013.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,119 shares of company stock worth $1,570,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

