LINK Trading 13.6% Lower This Week (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. LINK has a market capitalization of $617.14 million and approximately $918,267.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $103.27 or 0.00285412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00183188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00222619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.82 or 0.00483142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00039630 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,663.63 or 2.00815882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . The official website for LINK is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

