LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 60.89% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 304,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,170,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

