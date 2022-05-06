Liquity USD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $931,782.00 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $720.10 million and approximately $931,782.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00029865 BTC.

About Liquity USD

LUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

