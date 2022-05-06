LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Piper Sandler

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LIVN. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.71.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.92. 13,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,270. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,724,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 147.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 832,305 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $64,579,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in LivaNova by 1,939.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 692,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

