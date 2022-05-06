Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LTHM. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Livent has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $33.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Livent by 44.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after buying an additional 582,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 86.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

