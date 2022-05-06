Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will announce $390,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $430,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year sales of $22.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 million to $24.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $75.08 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $81.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Local Bounti.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOCL stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 106,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11. Local Bounti has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

