Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of LOMA opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.78 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,046,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

