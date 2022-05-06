Louisa Burdett Sells 8,972 Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.66), for a total value of £69,353.56 ($86,637.80).
Louisa Burdett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 28th, Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.43), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($82,007.81).
Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 777 ($9.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69. Meggitt PLC has a one year low of GBX 392.40 ($4.90) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($10.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 764.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 750.26.
About Meggitt (Get Rating)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
