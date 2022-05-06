Louisa Burdett Sells 8,972 Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.66), for a total value of £69,353.56 ($86,637.80).

On Monday, February 28th, Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.43), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($82,007.81).

Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 777 ($9.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69. Meggitt PLC has a one year low of GBX 392.40 ($4.90) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($10.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 764.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 750.26.

MGGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.37) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.99) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.99) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($8.68).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

