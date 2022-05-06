Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.21. The company had a trading volume of 51,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,727. The company has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.98 and its 200-day moving average is $230.71. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

