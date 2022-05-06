LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $3,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.87. 16,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $220.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.