Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.87. 18,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

