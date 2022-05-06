Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

