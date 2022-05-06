Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut Lyft from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.54.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 496,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 47.92% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 8.3% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2,462.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.