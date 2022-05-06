MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $317.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MacroGenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MacroGenics by 908.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 186,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 273.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

