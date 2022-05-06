MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 76.68% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS.

MGNX stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 67,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,758. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $290.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 92,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after buying an additional 517,487 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

