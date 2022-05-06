Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.90

Shares of Made.com Group Plc (LON:MADE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54.90 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.70), with a volume of 1273435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.75).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Made.com Group from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 90 ($1.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Made.com Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £222.37 million and a P/E ratio of -7.39.

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Made.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.