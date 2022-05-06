Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) will announce ($3.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.44) and the lowest is ($4.05). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($3.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.10) to ($11.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($11.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.90) to ($7.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14.

Several research firms recently commented on MDGL. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 150,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,280,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,322,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,508,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.59. 293,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,987. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $137.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

