Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Magnite stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 159,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,135. Magnite has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Magnite by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

