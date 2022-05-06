Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 7,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 184,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.
Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPA)
Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
