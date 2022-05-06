MahaDAO Achieves Market Cap of $9.08 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and approximately $809,858.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00008199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00206096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.51 or 0.00221002 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.03 or 0.00483719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00039654 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,181.38 or 2.00625923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

